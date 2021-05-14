Chaffin Luhana LLP Files Lawsuit Against Syngenta Crop Protection, Syngenta AG, and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., for Herbicide Paraquat

Chaffin Luhana LLP, in conjunction with co-counsel, filed a lawsuit against the Defendants who manufactured, marketed, and sold Paraquat to those across the agricultural industry. Unbeknownst to consumers, they were allegedly at an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease (“PD”) because of Paraquat exposure.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 — On behalf of a New York husband and wife, Chaffin Luhana LLP, a national plaintiffs-only law firm in New York City, has filed a product liability lawsuit (Case: 3:21-cv-03606) in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, against Paraquat’s manufacturers, Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Syngenta AG, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and their related entities (“Defendants”) in an effort to recover damages caused by the husband’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, allegedly due to his exposure to the well-known chemical, Paraquat.

The complaint alleges that the Plaintiff was exposed to Paraquat up until at least the mid-1980s as a farm hand on various farms across the state of New York. Unfortunately, years later, his wife noticed his gait faltering as he was slowly losing his motor functions. Then, in February 2020, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease – an irreversible and incurable disease that destroys one’s motor functions.

The complaint further alleges that exposure to Paraquat manufactured, marketed, and sold for use by Defendants was the cause of Plaintiff’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and they believe that the Defendants were more than on notice from previous studies done.

Paraquat first became commercially available for use in the United States in mid-1960s. Since that time, Paraquat has been used in the United States to kill broadleaf weeds and grasses before the planting of over 100 different crops, as well as to desiccate plants before harvest.

“Chemical and manufacturing companies like Syngenta and Chevron need to understand, as alleged, the damaging and permanent effects their products may have, especially on the agricultural workforce industry. Parkinson’s disease is irreversible and can be devastating to an individual and his or her family,” said Chaffin Luhana Partner, Roopal Luhana. Managing Partner Eric Chaffin provided that, “along with fair compensation, our clients want to raise awareness of this dangerous chemical and what it can do to you if you are exposed to it as alleged. Our firm has a long history of being on the forefront of these litigations and we are working to get just compensation for all individuals and their families who have suffered injuries from Paraquat.”

The Plaintiffs bring counts of negligence, strict product liability, and personal injuries in relation to the husband’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Chaffin Luhana is actively investigating cases for those who have been exposed to Paraquat and may have suffered from a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

